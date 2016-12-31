Porzingis recorded 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a 102-94 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Porzingis' stat line stacked up favorably with opposing big man Anthony Davis, but it wasn't enough for the Knicks to claim a victory. Things won't get any easier for the Knicks from a team standpoint Saturday against the Rockets, but Porzingis' fantasy production shouldn't suffer while going up against one of the faster-paced teams in the league. The Knicks have ridden the 21-year-old heavily lately, and Porzingis has responded with averages of 20.3 points, 8.7 boards, 2.3 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over his last six appearances.

