Coach Jeff Hornacek said that Porzingis (Achilles) will play Friday against the Bucks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Knicks took extreme caution with their young star while he nursed a minor Achilles injury, holding him out of the previous three games. However, with Porzingis making it through Thursday's practice and Friday's morning shootaround without any aggravation, he'll be cleared to make his return Friday. Expect Porzingis to take back his usual starting role at power forward and push Lance Thomas back to the bench, but the second-year big man could see his playing time monitored more carefully, beginning with Friday's game. Porzingis is averaging 34.8 minutes per game on the season -- an increase of more than six minutes from his rookie campaign -- and the added workload may have had a hand in him sustaining the sore Achilles in the first place.