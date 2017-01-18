Porzingis (Achilles) could return to the lineup Wednesday against the Celtics, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Porzingis was hopeful to play in the Knicks' 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday, but after testing out his sore left Achilles the morning of the game, it was determined that he'd need to sit out a third straight contest. The team hasn't provided a formal update on Porzingis' condition heading into Wednesday, but more information on that front should come after the Knicks' morning shootaround. In addition to a potential return to the lineup, Porzingis could also be awaiting a position change, as coach Jeff Hornacek indicated prior to Monday's game that he wanted to start Porzingis at center rather than power forward. If Hornacek's plan still holds once Porzingis is cleared to play again, he would push Joakim Noah to a reduced role off the bench.