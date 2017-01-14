Porzingis (Achilles) does not expect to play in Sunday's matchup against the Raptors, Al Iannazzone of News Day Sports reports.

Porzingis was held out of Thursday's win over the Bulls, as his performance had been trending down after returning from a three game absence due to his Achilles injury. The team has listed him as questionable for Sunday, but the young big man indicated following Saturday's practice that he does not expect to play. Look for Lance Thomas to draw another spot start at power forward if Porzingis indeed cannot go, while Kyle O'Quinn figures to see additional minutes as well.