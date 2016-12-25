Porzingis scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Celtics.

It's his seventh double-double of the season, but five of them have come in December as Porzingis' game continues to blossom. The 21-year-old is on a roll heading into 2017, averaging 19.3 points, 8.0 boards, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over the last four games.