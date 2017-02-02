Porzingis (illness) scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 95-90 victory over the Nets.

Porzingis picked up the slack on the boards Wednesday night as his double-digit rebound total marked his first time reaching that plateau in the last eleven games he's played. With all the trade talk about Carmelo Anthony in New York, it'll be interesting to see if Porzingis can take on the offensive burden that Anthony has carried in his time with the Knicks.