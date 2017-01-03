Coach Jeff Hornacek said that Porzingis (Achilles) "might be doubtful" to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

While it was reported that Porzingis took part in a limited practice Tuesday, Hornacek refuted the news. Porzingis still maintains optimism that he'll be able to return from a two-game absence Wednesday to help the Knicks end their five-game losing streak, but it appears the organization may be more inclined to grant the young star further rest. Porzingis will receive treatment later Tuesday and will test the injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround before the Knicks make a call on his status for the game, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.