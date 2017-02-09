Porzingis posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss against the Clippers.

The point total was the best for Porzingis since he dropped 34 on the Suns back on Dec. 13. He had been struggling from the field a bit, and his offense has been rather erratic lately. However, perhaps this is the game which will get him going. Despite the fact he has scuffled by his standards, he remains a must-start fantasy option across all formats.