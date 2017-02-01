Porzingis (illness) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Porzingis ended up being a late scratch in Tuesday's game against the Wizards after being unable to overcome an illness, but it looks as if he will at least try and give it a go Wednesday. How well he is feeling is still unknown, so it's possible he might be limited, but if he is ultimately ruled active, Willy Hernangomez would be expected to return to his role off the bench after starting against Washington.