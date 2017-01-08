Porzingis scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Pacers.

Since returning from a minor Achilles injury, Porzingis has piled up seven three-pointers and seven blocks in two games to go along with 40 points and 10 boards. It seems safe to say the time off did him some good, and that he's not suffering any lingering issues with his leg.