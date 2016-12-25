Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said that Porzingis (knee) is "99.4 percent" ready to go for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

We'll round up Hornacek's percentage and deem Porzingis available for the Christmas Day tilt after a bruised right knee prevented him from finishing out Thursday's win over the Magic. Porzingis was able to log a light practice Friday and appears to have healed nicely over the past day, so look for him to take back his usual starting spot at power forward and face no limitations Sunday.