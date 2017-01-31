Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch with illness Tuesday
Porzingis is dealing with an illness and will sit out Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Porzingis was reportedly expected to start as usual, but after going through warmups, he's now being listed a late scratch and won't be available to play. Willy Hernangomez will jump into the starting lineup in his place and could be a decent DFS play while working with the top unit. Porzingis' next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Knicks.
