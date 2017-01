Porzingis (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Porzingis is dealing with aggravation in his left Achilles, which called for him to be sidelined Monday against the Magic and Saturday against the Rockets. He's hoping to return Wednesday against Milwaukee, but coach Jeff Hornacek wasn't as optimistic, telling reporters that it's unlikely the big man will be ready to go versus the Bucks.