Porzingis (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Porzingis has missed the last two games with a sore left Achilles, but his limited involvement in Tuesday's session might be enough for him to return to the floor Wednesday against the Bucks. The Knicks should offer a formal ruling on his status after checking him out during Wednesday's morning shootaround.