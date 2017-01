Porzingis (Achilles) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis has missed the Knicks' last three games, as he's been unable to shake some lingering soreness in his left Achilles. However, his full participation in practice Thursday seems to indicate he's nearing a return to game action. As long as Porzingis doesn't suffer any residual soreness from Thursday's session, look for him to be available Friday, although we likely won't get a final word on his status until after the team's morning shootaround.