Porzingis scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and added six rebounds and three blocks during Friday's 116-111 win over Milwaukee.

After a three-game absence due to an Achilles injury, Porzingis looked smooth in his first game back. This is an encouraging sign for fantasy owners after a rough December, in which Porzingis shot just 40.2 percent from the field. He's now scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven.