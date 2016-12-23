Porzingis said Friday that he's still experiencing some slight discomfort with his right knee, but plans to play Sunday against the Celtics, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis' bruised knee prevented him from returning in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 106-95 win over the Magic, but it's not being viewed as anything particularly concerning, as Jeff Hornacek indicated after the game that the second-year big man could have returned if he needed to. After the 21-year-old was able to partake in Friday's light practice, it looks like he's well on his way to suiting up Sunday, so consider him probable for the time being. On the heels of an impressive rookie season, Porzingis has developed into a true cornerstone player for the Knicks so far in 2016-17, averaging 19.9 points (on 45.2% shooting), 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.