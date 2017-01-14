Porzingis (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors.

After an Achilles injury kept him out three games, Porzingis returned for four consecutive contests, but his performance trended downward as his injury was clearly still hindering his play. The Knicks ultimately opted to hold him out of Thursday's win over the Bulls. His status for Sunday's tilt will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to game time. If he cannot go, Lance Thomas figures to draw another spot start. while Kyle O'Quinn, who has been playing very well recently, should also see increased minutes.