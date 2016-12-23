Porzingis is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Magic due to a right knee contusion, Al Iannazzone of News Day Sports reports.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game after bumping knees with the Magic's Nikola Vucevic. Porzingis had recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3PT), four rebounds, one assists, one steal, and two blocks across 27 minutes before leaving. Given the Knicks' lead in the contest at the time of his exit, the team may opt to exercise caution with their young big man. Thus, the severity of the issue is not known at this time, but expect an update when the team releases more information.