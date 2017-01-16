Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Coach Jeff Hornacek said prior to Sunday's loss to the Raptors that Porzingis was doubtful to play in the second half of the back-to-back set, but the second-year big man apparently made more progress from his sore Achilles than expected and was upgraded to a game-time decision for Monday. However, after attempting to test things out about an hour before the game, it was determined that Porzingis would need another day off to recover. It seems promising that Porzingis may be able to return later this week, but the team will be a little shorthanded at forward Monday with both Porzingis and Lance Thomas (orbital) ruled out. Mindauskas Kuzminskas, Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn should be the main beneficiaries of those absences.