Coach Jeff Hornacek said that Porzingis (Achilles) won't play Sunday against the Raptors and is considered doubtful to play Monday against the Hawks, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.

Porzingis never looked like a good bet to suit up Sunday after he experienced renewed soreness in his left Achilles earlier in the week, which resulted in the Knicks holding him out of Thursday's win over the Bulls. Though Porzingis has stated that he hopes to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday, Hornacek's comments on the matter hold more weight, and it's not expected that the Knicks will take any chances with the budding young superstar while he remains less than 100 percent healthy. With the news that Porzingis will likely miss two more games, Lance Thomas figures to extended his stay in the starting five, while Mindaugas Kuzminskas will also be the beneficiaries of increased minutes coming off the bench.