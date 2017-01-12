Porzingis will not play Thursday against the Bulls due to a sore Achilles, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

It appears that the Achilles soreness that kept Porzingis out of three games from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 has returned, and the Knicks will hold out their young star Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back set. Porzingis has struggled over his last three games, scoring in double figures only once, while going a combined 11-of-34 from the field. Porzingis should be considered day-to-day going forward, but he'll benefit from a two-day break before the Knicks' next game Sunday in Toronto. In his absence Thursday, expect to see more of Kyle O'Quinn, Lance Thomas, and Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

