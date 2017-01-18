Porzingis (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Knicks' official injury report continues to list Porzingis as questionable, and even though he took part in the team's morning shootaround, it seems that he's still fighting soreness in his left Achilles. The team could be quite shorthanded in the frontcourt Wednesday, as Joakim Noah (ankle) missed shootaround and could be at risk of missing the game as well. Look for Carmelo Anthony and Mindaugas Kuzminskas to log most of the minutes at power forward, while Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez would split duties at center if Noah is held out. The Knicks will finish off their back-to-back set Thursday against the Wizards, and it's conceivable Porzingis could return for that contest.