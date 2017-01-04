Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Wednesday
Porzingis (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.
Porzingis will miss a third straight game as the Knicks continue to handle his sore left Achilles with caution. Expect Lance Thomas to make another start in Porzingis' place, while the second year big man will turn his attention toward a potential return Friday in Milwaukee.
