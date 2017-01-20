Porzingis came off the bench Thursday, tallying 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during a 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Returning from a four game absence, Porzingis (Achilles) looked springy. With six and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Latvian giant sprinted down the court for a sky-skraping putback dunk out of nowhere to show that his Achilles is just fine. His shot looked a little out of tune, however, as he missed all three of his looks from beyond the arc. He'll look to polish things up against Phoenix on Saturday.

