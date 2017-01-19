Porzingis (Achilles), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, is slated to have an MRI performed on Thursday, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Porzingis is missing a fourth straight game Wednesday, as he continues to deal with some lingering discomfort in his Achilles. In order to rule out a more serious issue at hand, the Knicks will send Porzingis in to team doctors for additional testing, as he's slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday. The results of that exam should give us a better indication of how long we can expect Porzingis to remain sidelined, but in his absence, Carmelo Anthony and Mindaugas Kuzminskas will likely pick up the majority of the minutes at power forward.