Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Sidelined Monday
Porzingis (Achilles) will not play Monday against the Magic, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Porzingis will sit out for a second straight game due to a sore left Achilles. Although the Knicks don't foresee his injury being serious, they will ultimately sideline the small forward on the side of caution. In his absence, expect Lance Thomas to be slated as small forward. Porzingis could return to the court Wednesday when the Knicks face the Bucks.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Aiming for return Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to play Monday vs. Magic•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will not require MRI on Achilles•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Sits out Saturday with sore Achilles•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Claims double-double with two steals, blocks Friday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double in Christmas Day loss•