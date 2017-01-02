Porzingis (Achilles) will not play Monday against the Magic, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Porzingis will sit out for a second straight game due to a sore left Achilles. Although the Knicks don't foresee his injury being serious, they will ultimately sideline the small forward on the side of caution. In his absence, expect Lance Thomas to be slated as small forward. Porzingis could return to the court Wednesday when the Knicks face the Bucks.