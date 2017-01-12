Porzingis tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in a 98-97 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

The Knicks have been fairly conservative with Porzingis' minutes following his return last week from a three-game absence due to an Achilles injury, and while that's probably an optimal long-term decision, the second-year standout hasn't met expectations in the last couple of contests. In back-to-back losses to the Pelicans and 76ers -- both sub-.500 teams -- Porzingis has produced a combined 16 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-of-23 from the field. He's too talented to slump for long, but until his production picks back up, he might be worth avoiding in DFS contests.

