Porzingis posted nine points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 24 minutes in Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans.

Monday's loss marked one of Porzingis' worst nights of the season as it was just the third time all year that he has failed to score at least 10 points. The 7'3'' Latvian has now secured just 14 rebounds combined over his last three games. He will have a chance to get back on track in matchup of premier young bigs when the Knicks face Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Wednesday.