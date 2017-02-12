Porzingis scored 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 94-90 win over the Spurs.

It wasn't his best offensive performance, but Porzingis made up for it on the defensive end, recording his sixth game with multiple blocks in his last eight starts while holding LaMarcus Aldridge to 5-for-16 shooting. The 21-year-old still has a lot of developing to do, but if Carmelo Anthony does get traded as the rumor mill suggests, the Knicks have a dynamic player to rebuild around in Porzingis.