Porzingis (knee) was able to participate in Friday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

After Porzingis suffered a bruised right knee in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 106-95 win over the Magic, the Knicks opted to shut him down for the rest of the evening, but it's believed that was strictly for precautionary purposes. Porzingis indicated after the contest that the knee wasn't anything to fret about, with coach Jeff Hornacek suggesting the second-year big man likely would have been able to return to the game Thursday if necessary. Though Friday's practice session didn't include much contact, Porzingis' involvement more or less suggests that he'll be able to play a full minutes load in Sunday's matchup with the Celtics.