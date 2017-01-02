Porzingis (Achilles) isn't expected to play Monday against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks don't believe Porzingis' sore left Achilles is a serious issue, but considering his long-term value to the franchise, the team has plenty incentive to hold him out for a second straight game in order to aid his recovery. Unless Porzingis is able to talk his way into the lineup as the 7:30 p.m. ET tip off approaches, look for Lance Thomas to enter the starting five at small forward, while Carmelo Anthony shifts over to power forward. Along with Thomas, Joakim Noah and Willy Hernangomez could also pick up extra minutes, especially if Kyle O'Quinn (illness) remains unavailable.