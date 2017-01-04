Porzingis (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis was limited at practice on Tuesday and coach Jeff Hornacek mentioned that Porzingis "might be doubtful" for Wednesday's contest with the Bucks, so his recent listing as questionable is an upgrade at this point. He'll likely test out the injury during pregame warmups, but if he's still dealing with some discomfort, the Knicks could opt to keep him sidelined for a third straight game. Lance thomas, Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn would likely pick up some extra minutes if Porzingis can't give it a go.