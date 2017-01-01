Porzingis is only dealing with soreness in his left Achilles and will not require an MRI exam, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Porzingis missed his first tilt of the season Saturday against the Rockets after playing in 32 consecutive games. He reportedly started dealing with the soreness in his Achilles on Christmas Day against the Celtics but powered through three games before needing to rest Saturday. There's a legitimate chance of him returning Monday against the Magic, but he'll likely be listed on the injury report and reevaluated multiple times before tipoff.