Porzingis (Achilles) will play Thursday against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Porzingis underwent an MRI on his left Achilles earlier in the day, and with results returning negative he's been cleared to take the floor after missing the last four contests. It's unclear if Porzingis will be on any sort of minutes restriction, but until the team says otherwise, expect the second-year big man to play his usual role of roughly 30-to-35 minutes. While the Knicks will get Porzingis back Thursday, they'll still be without Joakim Noah (ankle).