Porzingis was a late scratch from Tuesday's game with an illness, but after an additional 24 hours for rest and recovery, he's feeling good enough to take the court. He's fully expected to take on his usual role in the starting lineup at power forward, although it may be a bit risky to use him, considering he may still be dealing with some lingering symptoms. Willy Hernangomez should move back to the bench in the corresponding move, which likely means a decent drop in minutes for him.