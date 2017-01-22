Porzingis will draw the start Friday against the Suns, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.

The Knicks are completely healthy, minus Lance Thomas (head), and are opting to go back to their most-used lineup this season, which features Porzingis at the power forward slot.

