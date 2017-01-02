O'Quinn (illness) will play in Monday's game against the Magic.

O'Quinn missed just his second game of the season Saturday due to his ailment, but he will be available off the bench again Monday night. O'Quinn's production has been muted since he posted a double-double Dec. 22, and he figures to share the backup center duties with Willy Hernangomez.

