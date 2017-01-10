O'Quinn was ejected in the third quarter of Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans after drawing a Flagrant 2 foul. He finished the evening with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes.

O'Quinn was run from the game after swinging his arm violently at the Pelicans' Anthony Davis, who was pushed into the stands from the impact while he was attempting to drive down the court. Davis had been dominating the Knicks with 40 points and 18 rebounds in 29 minutes, but he suffered a bruised hip on the foul and was forced to exit. The Pelicans still won comfortably over the hapless Knicks, who had Derrick Rose go AWOL before the game and also lost Carmelo Anthony to an ejection just over a minute before O'Quinn was tossed. Since the Knicks were trailing by 25 points prior to the fourth quarter, O'Quinn probably didn't miss out on much additional playing time anyway.