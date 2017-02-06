O'Quinn is expected to start at center Monday against the Lakers, ESPN.com's Ian Begley reports.

The Knicks have already ruled Joakim Noah (hamstring) out for Monday's game, and coach Jeff Hornacek hinted at the team's practice Sunday that he prefers to keep rookie center Willy Hernangomez with Brandon Jennings on the second unit, leaving O'Quinn as the most likely candidate to replace Noah in the starting five. Hernangomez, who has notched double-doubles in two of his last three contests and played 36 minutes in his most recent game Saturday against the Cavaliers, could still end up dominating the playing time at the position, however, making O'Quinn a somewhat risky lineup choice in DFS contests.