O'Quinn tallied 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 24 minutes in a 98-97 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

O'Quinn secured the double-double by halftime after starting center Joakim Noah ran into early foul trouble, but the reserve big man didn't do much to pad his stat total after the break. Nonetheless, it was a nice outing for O'Quinn, who has shown the ability to rack up eye-popping lines in a limited role at various points this season, as this was already his fourth double-double. Unfortunately for O'Quinn, there's been a lot of volatility to both his production and playing time, making it almost impossible to predict when he might go off. It may take an extended absence from Noah before O'Quinn can be trusted as a lineup option in most leagues.