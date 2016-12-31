O'Quinn is dealing with flu-like symptoms and will not play Saturday against the Rockets.

With Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) also sitting out Saturday, Lance Thomas seems to be in line for considerable minutes, unless the Knicks elect to go small by utilizing Carmelo Anthony at power forward. The next opportunity for O'Quinn to play will be Monday against the Magic.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola