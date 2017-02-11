O'Quinn accumulated 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four blocks, and three assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to the Nuggets.

O'Quinn had gotten the start at center over the past two contests with Joakim Noah (hamstring) out, but coach Jeff Hornacek decided to go with a smaller starting lineup featuring Kristaps Porzingis at center and Brandon Jennings at shooting guard to deal with the fast-paced offense of the Nuggets. O'Quinn put the hurt on the Nuggets' second-unit, missing only one shot and sending away four of the their attempts in just 22 minutes. Though he has the occasional outburst similar to Friday's, the 6-10 center receives an average of just 15.1 minutes per contest, rendering him nearly irrelevant in almost all fantasy formats except DFS.