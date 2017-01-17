O'Quinn contributed six points (3-10 FG), eight rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in a 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

O'Quinn was a hot waiver-wire pickup in deeper leagues last week after he put together a pair of double-doubles in back-to-back games, but he's since reverted back to his usual levels of production, much to the chagrin of those who went out and grabbed him. What's most troubling about O'Quinn's outputs the last two games (5.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.5 minutes per contest) is the fact that Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) has sat out on both occasions, but O'Quinn has been unable to see appreciable gains in neither playing time nor production. O'Quinn is still liable to go off on any given night, though it's almost impossible to predict when that might happen given the inconsistency with which coach Jeff Hornacek doles out minutes in the frontcourt.