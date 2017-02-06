O'Quinn will start at center Monday against the Lakers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

With Joakim Noah (hamstring) ruled out, O'Quinn will enter the lineup at center and will be in line for increased minutes alongside Kristaps Porzingis. A strong rebounder, O'Quinn has some appeal as a low-cost daily play, though his production has proven to be relatively volatile on a game-to-game basis. On the season, O'Quinn has notched six double-doubles, including a 13-point, 10-rebound effort Tuesday in Washington.