O'Quinn will start at center in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Bob Robb of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston reports.

With Noah ruled out with an ankle injury Wednesday, O'Quinn gets the nod in the frontcourt, although he has been in a bit of a slump in his last two games after recorded two straight double-doubles. Look for O'Quinn to get extended run in the frontcourt Wednesday and an opportunity see an increase in production once again.