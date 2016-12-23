O'Quinn collected 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and five blocks across 24 minutes in a 106-95 win over the Magic on Thursday.

Coach Jeff Hornacek's center rotation is still somewhat unpredictable from game to game, but despite coming off the bench, O'Quinn seems to carry greater fantasy upside than starter Joakim Noah or rookie Willy Hernangomez. While his production has been all over the map along with his minutes, O'Quinn has turned in three double-doubles in December and has also been a capable shot blocker. Until his minutes stabilize a little more, O'Quinn is probably only worth rostering in deeper leagues, but as Thursday's career-best rebounding performance demonstrated, he can sometimes make for an appealing low-cost option in DFS tournaments.