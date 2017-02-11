O'Quinn will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Nuggets' announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

Quinn had started the previous two games at center in place of the injured Joakim Noah. However, the Knicks will opt to go small Friday by starting Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis in the frountcourt. Quinn figures to see his minutes take a slight hit as a result.