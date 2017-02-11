Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will come off the bench Friday
O'Quinn will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Nuggets' announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.
Quinn had started the previous two games at center in place of the injured Joakim Noah. However, the Knicks will opt to go small Friday by starting Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis in the frountcourt. Quinn figures to see his minutes take a slight hit as a result.
More News
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting at center in place of injured Noah•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to start at center Monday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Slumping after back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Logs double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Ejected Monday for hard foul•