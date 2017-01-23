Coach Jeff Hornacek said Monday that Thomas (orbital) is expected to miss about another week of games, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.

Thomas showed up for the Knicks' morning shootaround Monday outfitted with a protective mask, but since he's still suffering from headaches and was limited to putting up shots on his own, the team isn't rushing him back into action. While Hornacek didn't outline a target date for the forward's return, he noted that Thomas has already passed the NBA's concussion protocol, so it appears it's just a matter of him adjusting to wearing a mask to protect his fractured orbital. Mindaugas Kuzminskas has stepped into a larger role while Thomas has been sidelined the last four games and could remain ahead of him in the rotation even once Thomas is cleared to return.