Thomas (orbital) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Thomas indicated earlier in the week that he was targeting Friday's game for his return from an absence that has spanned nearly a month, but the doubtful designation implies he'll likely be sidelined once again. Even once Thomas is cleared to return from a fractured left orbital, his extended time off won't guarantee him a spot in coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation, as rookie Mindaugas Kuzminskas has stepped up to offer quality production as the main backup to Carmelo Anthony.